OK, fine. Clarence Lewis’ inner circle, Brian Kelly and even Clarence Lewis himself will admit last season was a little surprising.

Lewis and those involved in his high school career at Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei Prep foresaw a promising, high-impact career at Notre Dame despite his ranking as the nation’s No. 84 cornerback — below players who signed with Middle Tennessee, Western Michigan, Bowling Green and Cincinnati. They weren’t even ruling out a freshman role for him.

A week-one co-starter listing as a freshman, a comparison to Freshman All-American KeiVarae Russell, six starts at corner, 70 snaps in prime time against Clemson and a College Football Playoff start, though?