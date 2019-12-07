West Hartford (Conn.) Kingswood Oxford class of 2021 wide receiver Jeffrey Davis Jr. visited Notre Dame for the Irish's home finale versus Boston College Nov. 23.

The 6-foot, 165-pound three-star prospect hadn't been recruited by Notre Dame too much prior to his visit, so it was a great opportunity for Davis to get to know the coaching staff.

He met with Notre Dame receivers coach Del Alexander on a couple of occasions during the visit.

"We were able to start and build a relationship and help further the recruitment process," Davis explained. "In the upcoming months, he plans to visit me to help get the process further along and continue to build a relationship."