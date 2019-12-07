Connecticut WR Speaks Highly Of Notre Dame
West Hartford (Conn.) Kingswood Oxford class of 2021 wide receiver Jeffrey Davis Jr. visited Notre Dame for the Irish's home finale versus Boston College Nov. 23.
The 6-foot, 165-pound three-star prospect hadn't been recruited by Notre Dame too much prior to his visit, so it was a great opportunity for Davis to get to know the coaching staff.
He met with Notre Dame receivers coach Del Alexander on a couple of occasions during the visit.
"We were able to start and build a relationship and help further the recruitment process," Davis explained. "In the upcoming months, he plans to visit me to help get the process further along and continue to build a relationship."
Davis was impressed with Notre Dame and South Bend.
"Overall the visit went really well," he said. "I was able to learn more about the University that I didn’t know before and experience the atmosphere of South Bend on game day. Overall everything was really nice.
"The facilities at Notre Dame were top tier. The game day atmosphere was electrifying and you could feel the passion all across the city as you walked around campus."
Davis holds offers from the likes of Boston College, Michigan, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse and Tennessee. The Irish haven't offered yet, but the junior prospect feels good about where he stands with Notre Dame.
"I feel more confident that I am farther along in their evaluation process and can expect to see more communication in the future," noted Davis.
