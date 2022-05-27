Commitment predictions for five top Midwest prospects

Cayden Green

Nebraska, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma and Miami made Green's top five back in March. When that list was released Green appeared to be pulled toward each of his top schools for different reasons, but it also seemed as though Oklahoma and Missouri stood out above the rest. Green is originally from Oklahoma, grew up a Sooners fan and respects the program's tradition of producing NFL offensive lineman. Green also has a lot of respect for Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz and the way he and his staff have made the state of Missouri a priority when it comes to recruiting. Things have slightly changed since that top list was announced as Miami no longer appears to be in the picture. Green's roster of official visits is now Nebraska, Oklahoma, Michigan, Missouri and LSU, which replaced Miami in his top five. He also announced that he will be making his commitment on July 8, so the time is ticking on a decision. Green just had a fantastic visit to Nebraska, which may change where the Huskers stand in his recruitment. Michigan continues to make a serious push and with LSU now entering the picture as a legit contender this recruitment could take a number of turns. All things considered, Oklahoma has to really like its chances here as Green has been a Sooner fan since he was a kid. Prediction: Oklahoma

Missouri, Arkansas, Notre Dame and Michigan appear to be the teams to beat and are currently the four official visits Jagusah has scheduled. While there is still a possibility that a team could make a late run and get Jagusah's last available official visit, the longer his recruitment goes without that happening the more it looks like he is truly down to the four schools. There were rumors swirling that Jagusah was looking to pull the trigger on Notre Dame and it almost seemed like a foregone conclusion that Jagusah would end up playing for the Irish at one point. But the longer his recruitment has dragged on the more it has started to look like a four-team race for the Rivals150 offensive tackle from Illinois. Missouri will get the first shot at Jagusah, as he will be there on an official visit the weekend of June 10. This appears to be the Tigers' best chance at getting a commitment, but if he leaves campus uncommitted it will likely be an uphill battle for Missouri to stay in the running. Arkansas is another team that appears to have made a recent push, and Jagusah appears to have developed a strong connection with the Razorbacks staff. Jagusah keeps things close to the vest, but in the end I still see this coming down to Michigan and Notre Dame, both of which have seemed to stick out in his recruitment from the beginning. Prediction: Notre Dame

Gray is down to four schools in USC, Notre Dame, Ohio State and LSU. He has opted to not take his fifth official visit and appears to be all in with the four that he will be visiting. USC has obvious appeal and will receive serious consideration. But without any obvious connections to the school and Southern California being so far from home I do not see the Trojans being his pick in the end. Ohio State was a dream school growing up, and Notre Dame's academics and proximity to home are intriguing to Gray as well. In the end I think this decision comes down to where Gray and his family feel most comfortable. With a current teammate committed to LSU, a former high school teammate enrolled to play football for the Tigers and Gray's former head coach and mentor Robert Steeples on staff as the DBs coach it appears as though Baton Rouge would be that place. Prediction: LSU

Adebawore has seen his recruitment absolutely blow up over the previous months and the edge rusher from Missouri pretty much has his choice of schools. As of now however, Adebawore has only scheduled official visits to Northwestern (which he already took), Georgia and Oklahoma. There aren't many instances where you see Northwestern beat national powers like Oklahoma and Georgia on the recruiting trail, and the opportunity to play for such national powers may be too much for Adebawore to pass up in the end. This situation is unique, however, and is one of those cases where we could see Northwestern beat the traditional powers for a great player. The wildcard here is Adebawore's connections to Northwestern. He has an older brother who is currently on the team, and academics are also an important factor when it comes to his decision. Add in the fact that he was recently on his official visit to Evanston during a weekend that resulted in an unprecedented amount of commitments tells me that it was a special experience that will likely stick in his head for a while. This is far from done, and the pull from Georgia and Oklahoma during his official visits will be hard for him to pass on, but I am going to go out on a limb here with my prediction. Prediction: Northwestern

