Commitment predictions for five top Midwest prospects
Summer visits are taking shape and recruits are coming off the board daily. Here is a recruiting breakdown looking at five of the top uncommitted prospects from the Midwest, along with predictions of where national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove sees them committing.
*****
MORE COMMITMENT PREDICTIONS: Predictions for top 10 uncommitted 2023 QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info for 2022 series
*****
Nebraska, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma and Miami made Green's top five back in March. When that list was released Green appeared to be pulled toward each of his top schools for different reasons, but it also seemed as though Oklahoma and Missouri stood out above the rest. Green is originally from Oklahoma, grew up a Sooners fan and respects the program's tradition of producing NFL offensive lineman. Green also has a lot of respect for Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz and the way he and his staff have made the state of Missouri a priority when it comes to recruiting.
Things have slightly changed since that top list was announced as Miami no longer appears to be in the picture. Green's roster of official visits is now Nebraska, Oklahoma, Michigan, Missouri and LSU, which replaced Miami in his top five. He also announced that he will be making his commitment on July 8, so the time is ticking on a decision.
Green just had a fantastic visit to Nebraska, which may change where the Huskers stand in his recruitment. Michigan continues to make a serious push and with LSU now entering the picture as a legit contender this recruitment could take a number of turns. All things considered, Oklahoma has to really like its chances here as Green has been a Sooner fan since he was a kid.
Prediction: Oklahoma
*****
Missouri, Arkansas, Notre Dame and Michigan appear to be the teams to beat and are currently the four official visits Jagusah has scheduled. While there is still a possibility that a team could make a late run and get Jagusah's last available official visit, the longer his recruitment goes without that happening the more it looks like he is truly down to the four schools.
There were rumors swirling that Jagusah was looking to pull the trigger on Notre Dame and it almost seemed like a foregone conclusion that Jagusah would end up playing for the Irish at one point. But the longer his recruitment has dragged on the more it has started to look like a four-team race for the Rivals150 offensive tackle from Illinois.
Missouri will get the first shot at Jagusah, as he will be there on an official visit the weekend of June 10. This appears to be the Tigers' best chance at getting a commitment, but if he leaves campus uncommitted it will likely be an uphill battle for Missouri to stay in the running. Arkansas is another team that appears to have made a recent push, and Jagusah appears to have developed a strong connection with the Razorbacks staff. Jagusah keeps things close to the vest, but in the end I still see this coming down to Michigan and Notre Dame, both of which have seemed to stick out in his recruitment from the beginning.
Prediction: Notre Dame
*****
Gray is down to four schools in USC, Notre Dame, Ohio State and LSU. He has opted to not take his fifth official visit and appears to be all in with the four that he will be visiting.
USC has obvious appeal and will receive serious consideration. But without any obvious connections to the school and Southern California being so far from home I do not see the Trojans being his pick in the end. Ohio State was a dream school growing up, and Notre Dame's academics and proximity to home are intriguing to Gray as well.
In the end I think this decision comes down to where Gray and his family feel most comfortable. With a current teammate committed to LSU, a former high school teammate enrolled to play football for the Tigers and Gray's former head coach and mentor Robert Steeples on staff as the DBs coach it appears as though Baton Rouge would be that place.
Prediction: LSU
*****
Adebawore has seen his recruitment absolutely blow up over the previous months and the edge rusher from Missouri pretty much has his choice of schools. As of now however, Adebawore has only scheduled official visits to Northwestern (which he already took), Georgia and Oklahoma.
There aren't many instances where you see Northwestern beat national powers like Oklahoma and Georgia on the recruiting trail, and the opportunity to play for such national powers may be too much for Adebawore to pass up in the end. This situation is unique, however, and is one of those cases where we could see Northwestern beat the traditional powers for a great player.
The wildcard here is Adebawore's connections to Northwestern. He has an older brother who is currently on the team, and academics are also an important factor when it comes to his decision. Add in the fact that he was recently on his official visit to Evanston during a weekend that resulted in an unprecedented amount of commitments tells me that it was a special experience that will likely stick in his head for a while. This is far from done, and the pull from Georgia and Oklahoma during his official visits will be hard for him to pass on, but I am going to go out on a limb here with my prediction.
Prediction: Northwestern
*****
Similar to his Kansas City (Mo.) North teammate Adepoju Adebawore, Hill's recruitment has gone through the roof with nearly every national power getting involved. The interesting thing here is that Hill has only publicly announced one official visit, and that is to Alabama on Jun 24. While Alabama is the only official visit on paper at the moment, Hill did mention the possibility of scheduling as many as three additional official visits when he is ready.
With a litany of offers and only one official visit that we currently know of on the books something tells me that Alabama may be the school to beat for the four-star defensive tackle. Word on the street is that Alabama is just as interested in Hill as he appears to be in the Tide.
Other schools could certainly be considered, and his recent offer from Texas A&M seems to carry some weigh. At the same time, I believe a flawless official visit to Alabama could lead to Hill leaving Tuscaloosa as a Tide commit. Texas A&M, LSU, Nebraska, Iowa State and Iowa are among the teams that will make a hard push for Hill, but I still see Alabama winning out in the end.
Prediction: Alabama