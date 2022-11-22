Commitment Breakdown: Three-star QB Kenny Minchey heading to Notre Dame
After decommitting from Pitt back on November 14th, it didn't take long for three-star quarterback Kenny Minchey to find a new home, announcing his commitment to Notre Dame on Monday afternoon following a weekend official visit with the Fighting Irish.
WHAT NOTRE DAME IS GETTING:
The state of Tennessee currently boasts four quarterbacks that are committed to power five programs, but Minchey is the most polished pocket-passer of the bunch. His skilled footwork in the pocket and pin-point accuracy has translated to impressive performances at the Elite 11 Finals to Friday nights in the fall.
As a junior, Minchey burst on the scene after throwing for 3,280 yards, 32 touchdowns, and just nine interceptions. While he only played in five games during his senior campaign due to a shoulder injury, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound prospect still threw at a nearly 70% completion percentage with 13 touchdowns against just one interception.
WHY THIS IS BIG FOR THE FIGHTING IRISH:
To put it simply, quarterback recruiting hasn't been kind to Notre Dame this recruiting cycle up to this point as the staff previously missed out on their pursuits of five-star Dante Moore (who would go on to commit to Oregon) and their attempt to flip Baylor commit Austin Novosad.
Then, Notre Dame switched their focus to Minchey, who they officially offered back on July 30th. However, it wasn't like the Fighting Irish came out of nowhere. The No. 9 player in the state of Tennessee camped at South Bend in the summer of 2021 and has maintained contact with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees since. Those talks ramped up once Notre Dame offered. The official visit over the weekend sealed the deal.
Minchey now joins a Notre Dame class that has plenty of offensive firepower, including a trio of four-star wide receiver commits in Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jr., and Jaden Greathouse to go along with four-star tight end pledge Cooper Flanagan.
