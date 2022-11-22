After decommitting from Pitt back on November 14th, it didn't take long for three-star quarterback Kenny Minchey to find a new home, announcing his commitment to Notre Dame on Monday afternoon following a weekend official visit with the Fighting Irish.

WHAT NOTRE DAME IS GETTING:

The state of Tennessee currently boasts four quarterbacks that are committed to power five programs, but Minchey is the most polished pocket-passer of the bunch. His skilled footwork in the pocket and pin-point accuracy has translated to impressive performances at the Elite 11 Finals to Friday nights in the fall. As a junior, Minchey burst on the scene after throwing for 3,280 yards, 32 touchdowns, and just nine interceptions. While he only played in five games during his senior campaign due to a shoulder injury, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound prospect still threw at a nearly 70% completion percentage with 13 touchdowns against just one interception.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR THE FIGHTING IRISH: