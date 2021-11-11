Commitment breakdown: Four-star Aamil Wagner picks Notre Dame

One of the nation's top offensive line recruits, Aamil Wagner, will be leaving his home state of Ohio to play for Notre Dame. The Dayton Wayne (OH) standout had previously announced a top five of Notre Dame, Penn State, Ohio State, Maryland and Kentucky on Oct. 29.

What the Fighting Irish are getting:

Aamil Wagner is a long and athletic offensive line prospect who is only scratching the surface of how good he can eventually be. At 265 pounds he is already a physically impressive player, but his frame still has plenty of room for growth and should flourish in a college weight program. Wagner's overall twitch and athleticism enable him to excel when blocking in space. You rarely see a player at his size running in stride with skill players to block secondary defenders, but you regularly see it from Wagner on film. His motor, tenacity, and desire to finish plays are all traits that make him an exciting prospect. With his raw ability, upside and desire to be great, Wagner is a player who can develop into a dominant player at the college level.

Why it's big for Notre Dame: