Commit Impact: What Landing RB Jadarian Price Means For Notre Dame
Notre Dame landed a commitment from Rivals250 running back Jadarian Price Sunday afternoon. The four-star all-purpose back from Denison (Texas) High chose Notre Dame over Ohio State, Texas, Oklahoma State, Stanford, USC and more.
Here's a breakdown of what the new addition means for the Fighting Irish.
1. Listed an all-purpose back, Price can do it all out of the backfield. He can run inside the tackles, bounce it outside and catches passes out of the backfield. He is quick and shifty, but is not the same type of running back as Notre Dame’s last all-purpose back, Chris Tyree. Price has speed, but also possesses the ability in his 5-11, 175-pound frame to get past would-be tacklers with his strength and can make opponents miss in space.
