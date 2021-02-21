 Commit Impact: What Landing 4-Star RB Jadarian Price Means For Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football 2022 Recruiting Class
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-21 17:58:38 -0600') }} football Edit

Commit Impact: What Landing RB Jadarian Price Means For Notre Dame

Mason Plummer • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
@MasonPlummer_

Notre Dame landed a commitment from Rivals250 running back Jadarian Price Sunday afternoon. The four-star all-purpose back from Denison (Texas) High chose Notre Dame over Ohio State, Texas, Oklahoma State, Stanford, USC and more.

Here's a breakdown of what the new addition means for the Fighting Irish.

Price is the seventh commit for Notre Dame in the 2022 class and the first running back.
1. Listed an all-purpose back, Price can do it all out of the backfield. He can run inside the tackles, bounce it outside and catches passes out of the backfield. He is quick and shifty, but is not the same type of running back as Notre Dame’s last all-purpose back, Chris Tyree. Price has speed, but also possesses the ability in his 5-11, 175-pound frame to get past would-be tacklers with his strength and can make opponents miss in space.

