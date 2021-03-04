Commit Impact: What Landing QB Steve Angeli Means For Notre Dame
Notre Dame landed a commitment from quarterback Steve Angeli on Thursday evening. The four-star passer from Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic chose Notre Dame over LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Stanford and others.
Here is a breakdown of what the new addition means for the Fighting Irish.
1. When Angeli has a clean pocket, he carves apart defenses, but he was constantly under duress as a junior due to protection breakdowns and blitzes. He showed off his ability to elude defenders and break out of sacks all throughout his shortened six-game season. His athleticism and ability to extend plays is what stands out the most when watching his junior highlight tape. When he gets outside of the pocket, he keeps his eyes downfield and can make throws whether he’s rolling out to his right or going across his body.
