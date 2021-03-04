 Commit Impact: What Landing Quarterback Steve Angeli Means For Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-04 19:40:46 -0600') }} football Edit

Commit Impact: What Landing QB Steve Angeli Means For Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Notre Dame landed a commitment from quarterback Steve Angeli on Thursday evening. The four-star passer from Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic chose Notre Dame over LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Stanford and others.

Here is a breakdown of what the new addition means for the Fighting Irish.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic quarterback and Notre Dame Fighting Irish football commit Steven Angeli
Angeli chose Notre Dame over LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Stanford and others. (Rivals.com)

1. When Angeli has a clean pocket, he carves apart defenses, but he was constantly under duress as a junior due to protection breakdowns and blitzes. He showed off his ability to elude defenders and break out of sacks all throughout his shortened six-game season. His athleticism and ability to extend plays is what stands out the most when watching his junior highlight tape. When he gets outside of the pocket, he keeps his eyes downfield and can make throws whether he’s rolling out to his right or going across his body.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}