Commit Impact: What Landing Nolan Ziegler Means For Notre Dame
Grand Rapids (Mich.) Central Catholic class of 2022 athlete Nolan Ziegler announced his commitment to Notre Dame over Michigan and several others on Saturday morning. Below are several takes on what this pledge means for the Fighting Irish.
1. Ziegler is sideline-to-sideline player who can really do it all on the defensive side of the ball. He has the ceiling to be an impact player for the Fighting Irish, but he also has the floor of a solid special teams contributor and a defensive role player. At the high school level, Ziegler plays some inside linebacker but mainly a position that seems similar to Notre Dame’s rover spot. I love his athleticism, and he’s clearly a cerebral football player who reads things exceptionally well.
