1. Ziegler is sideline-to-sideline player who can really do it all on the defensive side of the ball. He has the ceiling to be an impact player for the Fighting Irish, but he also has the floor of a solid special teams contributor and a defensive role player. At the high school level, Ziegler plays some inside linebacker but mainly a position that seems similar to Notre Dame’s rover spot. I love his athleticism, and he’s clearly a cerebral football player who reads things exceptionally well.