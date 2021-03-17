 Commit Impact: What Landing Linebacker Joshua Burnham Means For Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football
football

Commit Impact: What Landing Joshua Burnham Means For Notre Dame Football

Mike Singer
Notre Dame landed a commitment from Traverse City (Mich.) Central inside linebacker Joshua Burnham on Wednesday, giving the Fighting Irish another four-star linebacker in the 2022 class.

Here is a breakdown of what the new addition means for the Fighting Irish.

Traverse City (Mich.) Central linebacker and Notre Dame Fighting Irish football commit Joshua Burnham
Burnham, the nation's No. 5 inside linebacker recruit per Rivals, is an important get for the Irish. (Nate Versluis / 360 Sports Media)
1. Burnham is an outstanding athlete and football player. He doesn’t play against the strongest competition in northern Michigan, but Burnham is clearly a bona fide stud and is very well conditioned as he plays a lot on both sides of the ball. Burnham has All-America potential at the next level with his instincts and natural ability as an inside linebacker, but he also can pin his ears back and get after the quarterback as a defensive end. If neither of those positions work out, then Burnham could be a solid H-back with his athleticism.

