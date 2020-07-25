 Commit Impact: What Landing Joey Tanona Means For Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football
Commit Impact: What Landing Joey Tanona Means For Notre Dame

Notre Dame picked up its first commitment of the 2022 class on Tuesday with a pledge from Zionsville (Ind.) High offensive lineman Joey Tanona. BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down what his commitment means for the Fighting Irish.

Zionsville (Ind.) High four-star offensive tackle and Notre Dame commit Joey Tanona
The Fighting Irish kicked off its 2022 class with a pledge from four-star lineman Joey Tanona. (Rivals.com)

1. Tanona is a big-time commitment for Notre Dame. Should I just end the article with that sentence? Rivals ranks Tanona, who holds 14 offers, as a four-star prospect, and with his sophomore tape he is very deserving of that designation. A bit of a late bloomer on the recruiting front in the Indianapolis area, Tanona is a national recruit and a huge early pledge for the Irish.

