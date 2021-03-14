Commit Impact: What Landing Jaden Mickey Means For Notre Dame Football
Notre Dame landed a commitment from Corona (Calif.) Centennial cornerback Jaden Mickey on Sunday, giving the Irish its first defensive back pledge in the 2022 class.
Here is a breakdown of what the new addition means for the Fighting Irish.
1. This is a really nice get for Notre Dame to start its 2022 defensive back class. The Irish take a lot of versatile players who come in as corners, but may be guys who transition to safety. While I do think Mickey could play safety because of his superb instincts and football intelligence, he is a cornerback all the way for me. The best word I can use to describe Mickey’s game is “technician.” He has clearly been coached very well. As a sophomore, Mickey shows the ability to be a lockdown cornerback who is left on an island against excellent competition in Southern California. I like Mickey as a field corner who is a feisty tackler as well.
