1. Notre Dame is just over halfway finished with its 2021 class, but got an early start in the 2022 class with four-star offensive tackle Joey Tanona’s commitment to the Irish just two days ago, and now Nickel is commit No. 2. Nickel picked Notre Dame over the likes of Florida State, Georgia Tech, LSU, Kentucky, Miami, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin. In total, Rivals lists the 6-4, 230-pounder with 27 scholarship offers.

2. Nickel’s commitment came a month after his June 30 visit to Notre Dame. We’ve been in the midst of a dead period enacted by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic for months now, but that doesn’t stop recruits from taking visits to schools — they just can’t see the coaching staff on campus or get into the buildings. Nickel was able to walk around campus, buy some fresh Notre Dame gear from the bookstore and got a great feel of the university with his parents. He visited Iowa, Purdue, Wisconsin and Ohio State on this Midwest swing as well and really liked those schools, but Notre Dame was by far his family’s favorite.