BlueAndGold - Commit Impact: What Landing Holden Staes Means For Notre Dame Football

1. It’s easy to see why Staes held right around 30 scholarship offers — including Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and many others — when watching his tape. My sources in South Bend feel that Staes has a lot of similarities to former Irish tight end Tommy Tremble with his length, size and speed. Staes catches the ball cleanly, looks at the very least to be an adequate blocker and is a downfield threat as a split out tight end. He runs the stick route very well and is a quarterback’s best friend with his big catch radius. Staes fits right in line with Notre Dame’s success recruiting the tight end position in the past 20 years.
