 Commitment Impact: Eli Raridon commits to Notre Dame Fighting Irish football
News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-02 10:53:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Commit Impact: What Landing Eli Raridon Means For Notre Dame Football

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer

Notre Dame football’s newest addition to the 2022 class comes from West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley tight end Eli Raridon, a 6-6, 220-pound legacy prospect.

Here is a breakdown of what the new addition means for the Fighting Irish.



Eli Raridon has committed to Notre Dame Fighting Irish football
Notre Dame fans should be excited about the addition of legacy tight end Eli Raridon (Nate Clouse)

1. I absolutely love this get for Notre Dame and believe we’ll see Raridon catching touchdown passes in the NFL down the line. He has that type of potential. His size is ideal as a pass catching tight end with his 6-6, 220-pound, lengthy frame as just a high school junior, but he’s more than a willing blocker and has very strong bloodlines as well. He looks great on tape too, and consistently flashes with his soft hands, impressive ball skills and above-average speed. He’s more of a pass-catching tight end than blocker, but again, his technique when engaging in the run game looks solid.

