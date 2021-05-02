1. I absolutely love this get for Notre Dame and believe we’ll see Raridon catching touchdown passes in the NFL down the line. He has that type of potential. His size is ideal as a pass catching tight end with his 6-6, 220-pound, lengthy frame as just a high school junior, but he’s more than a willing blocker and has very strong bloodlines as well. He looks great on tape too, and consistently flashes with his soft hands, impressive ball skills and above-average speed. He’s more of a pass-catching tight end than blocker, but again, his technique when engaging in the run game looks solid.