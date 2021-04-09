BlueAndGold - Commit Impact: What Landing Darren Agu Means For Notre Dame Football

1. The VTO camp series is something that gets very little coverage, because it is for off-the-radar prospects to get some college attention. I covered the local Atlanta camp on March 28 because I was actually paid to do so, and I only counted a few prospects on the roster with any Division I offers. Agu wasn’t listed on the original roster, but he showed up, and when I saw him, I said, ‘Whoa, who is that?’ I clocked him at 4.75 and 4.76 in the 40-yard dash (there was no laser time), and asked who he was afterwards. When he said who he was, I was shocked that he made it for this camp.