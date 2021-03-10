 Commit Impact: What Landing Amorion Walker Means For Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football
Commit Impact: What Landing Amorion Walker Means For Notre Dame

Notre Dame landed a pledge Ponchatoula (La.) High class of 2022 wide receiver Amorion Walker on Wednesday morning. The 6-3, 170-pounder selected the Fighting Irish over Florida State, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech and others.

Here is a breakdown of what the new addition means for the Fighting Irish.

Ponchatoula (La.) High wide receiver and Notre Dame Fighting Irish football commit Amorion Walker
Walker, a three-star recruit per Rivals, selected the Fighting Irish over Florida State, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech and others. (Sam Spiegelman)

1. Walker has the tools to be a big-time boundary wide receiver. He’s no “possession” receiver, though. He has the speed to leave his defenders in the dust. Walker has twitchy athleticism that is complimented well with his burst when he kicks into his top gear. Walker is a bit of a boom-or-bust player. He’ll need to continue to improve on his route-running ability and become a well-rounded receiver, but with his 6-3, 170-pound frame and 4.5 40-yard dash speed, he has the chance to become a special player. Walker looks solid as a returner and could become a rangy safety if the receiver position doesn’t work out.

