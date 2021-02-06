BlueAndGold - Commit Impact: What Landing Aiden Gobaira Means For Notre Dame

Commit Impact: What Landing Aiden Gobaira Means For Notre Dame
Notre Dame landed a big commitment from Chantilly (Va.) High class of 2022 defensive end Aiden Gobaira on Sunday afternoon. The three-star prospect picked the Fighting Irish over Penn State, Virginia Tech and others.
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down what the new addition means for Notre Dame.
1. Notre Dame is getting a defensive end with a high motor and incredibly high ceiling. In viewing his sophomore film, Gobaira looks raw but has all of the traits you’re looking for in a big-time edge player. The size and length looks superb, looks fairly athletic and has a lot of room to grow into his lanky frame. Gobaira shows a great burst off the edge and gets to the quarterback without flashy pass rush moves. He doesn’t seem to have bad habits yet – only upside. Virginia didn’t have a football season in 2020 but is this spring, so we should see an improved version of Gobaira this spring.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news