Two immediate reactions followed the news last week that Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence tested positive for coronavirus and would miss the highly-anticipated top-five matchup this weekend with Notre Dame. One group believed that playing the top-ranked Tigers without their best player would boost No. 4 Notre Dame’s chances of winning its first game against a top-five opponent since Charlie Weis beat No. 3 Michigan in 2005. The other group wanted Clemson at full strength for Notre Dame’s first matchup with a top-ranked opponent since the infamous Bush Push game against USC in 2005. Unfortunately, be it in victory or defeat, the absence of Lawrence puts Notre Dame in a no-win situation.

Irish head coach Brian Kelly faces a no-win situation Saturday against top-ranked Clemson. (Blue & Gold Illustrated)

We can already hear it … If Notre Dame wins, “that game proves nothing without Lawrence at quarterback.” And if Notre Dame loses, “they can’t even beat a top team without its best player.” Ironically, the absence of Lawrence will have a greater impact on Notre Dame’s postseason fortunes then it will on Clemson’s. Sound strange? Before Lawrence was sidelined, a compelling case was being made that a one-loss Notre Dame team could still earn a College Football Playoff invite if that single defeat came to Clemson this weekend and the Irish responded with a win over the Tigers, Dec. 19, in the ACC Championship game. With Lawrence out, that theory no longer holds, in part because of the reputation Notre Dame has built from its history of big-game blowouts under Brian Kelly. The Irish head coach is 0-5 against top-five teams in his 11 years at Notre Dame, losing those five games by an average score of 31-15, and that’s a problem.