Column: What helped Notre Dame players' voices resonate in search? Winning

The head coaching position at Notre Dame is one of the most prestigious coaching positions in all of sports, and certainly one of the toughest. One reason for its unique challenge is the truly national scope of the school. No single region, or single city, is more likely to produce the perfect candidate for the position. Roots in the Northeast don't prohibit success, nor do roots in the Midwest guarantee it. That is one reason why in 2009, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick had to cast a wide net in a search that ultimately led to the hiring of Brian Kelly. Notre Dame was in need of rehab, and all options nationwide needed to be considered to find the best candidate. But rehab does not apply this time.

The 2021 Irish are 11-1 and have posted five straight seasons with 10 or more wins, a Notre Dame record. The current group of players have something the 2009 team and its 6-6 record did not have, or the 2004 team (6-6), or the 2001 (5-6) team for that matter. This team has leverage – because they win. Current players, with an assist from former players and recruits, used that leverage to help usher in a quick and needed transition from Kelly to Marcus Freeman, who Notre Dame will promote from defensive coordinator to head coach. To be sure, Freeman is a worthy replacement on his own right. He has been a highly successful defensive coordinator and recruiter. The improvement his Irish defense made over the course of this season was nothing short of amazing. In other words, he can coach.

Soon-to-be Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman speaks with recruits prior to a Fighting Irish home game. (Chad Weaver)

In addition, he has a tremendous ability to engage people, and interact. Find a photo of Notre Dame recruits on the sideline prior to a home game, you'll likely see Freeman in conversation with those prospects. In a plea to hire Freeman, former Notre Dame linebacker and current Los Angeles Charger Drue Tranquill shared on Twitter Freeman's reach out last January. There are no shortages of pictures of former players in the Gug. Freeman saw one of Tranquil, and made the effort to check after arriving in South Bend with the former player.

That's the action of someone that understands relationships, even with those that won't have a say on whether you win your next game – a talent very few have. My immediate answer to the general question of, "Should players decide who the next coach should be?" would be an emphatic no. That is what athletic directors and search committees do. Adults with advanced degrees working to make the best call in an extremely important decision is a far more prudent approach than a social media storm generated by current players.

