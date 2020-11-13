Brian Kelly expectedly, dutifully and respectfully fielded questions this week before Saturday’s reunion with Boston College starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec, one of the highest-ranked offensive recruits the Irish head coach has ever brought to Notre Dame. As we know, Jurkovec, the No. 87 overall player in the 2018 cycle, announced in December that after playing two seasons as an Irish backup in 2018 and 2019, a decision to stick around for a third go-around in 2020 behind fifth-year senior quarterback Ian Book wasn’t in the cards. And upon winning his transfer waiver case in August to become immediately eligible in 2020, Jurkovec expectedly became the Eagles' opening-day starter.

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec will face his old Notre Dame teammates and coaches Saturday. (Neil Redmond/Associated Press)

Then — much more unexpectedly and after some 11th-hour ACC schedule shuffling this summer because of coronavirus — Jurkovec drew the task of starting this weekend against an Irish team he admits to still feeling a distant part of, other than this week. “We’ve been talking throughout the year, especially the guys in my class,” Jurkovec said of the ongoing correspondence with his former teammates. “We are still pretty tight.” Rated by Rivals as a 4-star player in the 2018 recruiting class, the fifth-best dual-threat quarterback in the country and the highest rated signal-caller recruit of the Kelly era, Jurkovec’s departure left behind a disappointed Irish fanbase, and an ongoing debate on what might’ve been had he stayed, for better or worse. During a 5-3 start this season for Boston College, the durable Jurkovec (6-5, 226) is averaging 260.4 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and only four interceptions. His 2,083 passing yards during the first eight BC games are the most in program history. Jurkovec’s 161-yard, two-touchdown performance during the first half on Halloween at Clemson helped BC build a 28-10 lead and launch a nationwide upset alert before the top-ranked Tigers rallied for a 34-28 comeback win. Kelly was asked this week about what he sees and expects from his former player.