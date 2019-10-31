Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly had an interesting and somewhat confusing take earlier this week while making his case for senior Ian Book to remain Notre Dame’s starting and full-time quarterback while sophomore Phil Jurkovec remains on the sideline as Book’s full-time backup.

“(Jurkovec) hasn’t played a lot of real football,” Kelly said. “It has been a lot of practice football. It’s an incredible game, right? You practice, practice, practice, practice, and then you play only 12 games. He’s practiced a lot and hasn’t played a lot in college.”



So, after a 45-14 loss to Michigan left Notre Dame with no chance of a playoff berth, wouldn’t this weekend against Virginia Tech and every game moving forward set the perfect stage for Jurkovec to get the live game reps that Kelly said the best quarterback he’s ever recruited so desperately needs?