BlueAndGold - Column: Notre Dame Didn't Inspire The Masses, But Won't Forget It's 4-0

It’s off the schedule for the first time in nearly 100 years, but in spirit, Notre Dame-Navy lived on.

A matchup of two top-15 SP+ offenses devolved into a triple option-paced game completed in just under three hours. The over was set at 62, but Notre Dame and Louisville didn’t even get a third of the way there.

Each team had just seven drives. Nobody threw for more than 130 yards. There were four drives that lasted at least seven minutes, three of them from Notre Dame – which had the ball for 36:15.