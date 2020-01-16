To nobody’s surprise this week, Brian Kelly’s “extensive national search” to find a new offensive coordinator ultimately ended where it started, on the second-floor hallway of the Gug, at the office door of 27-year-old Irish quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees.

“Tom’s ability to connect with our players and staff, and accepting and embracing the incredible opportunity in being the offensive coordinator, made him the right choice,” the Irish head coach said Tuesday in a written statement released by the University.

Rees becomes what is believed to be the youngest coordinator ever hired at Notre Dame, begging the question, did Coach Kelly make the best or the easiest decision with this move?