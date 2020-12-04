Inarguably, the most memorable press conference so far during the 11-year career for Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly came not long after the end of his most forgettable season. A 45-27 drubbing against USC in November of 2016 dropped Kelly to 4-8 for the year — the second-most Irish losses in a season since 1960 — after which, the seventh-year Notre Dame skipper was left to wonder if he’d return for an eighth. An unwavering vote a confidence from Notre Dame athletics director Jack Swarbrick brought Kelly back. Some deep introspection from the Irish coach brought a program back. “A lot of things had to change, including me,” Kelly explained. “We didn’t reinvent the wheel here. Behind the scenes, we made some tweaks.” Those “tweaks” included bringing in three new coordinators among 17 new football staff members and parting ways with his long-time strength staff. More importantly, Kelly said, improvement required him to talk less and listen more.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly enters Saturday’s game against Syracuse looking to wrap-up a third-straight undefeated season at home. (Blue & Gold Illustrated)

To his credit, Kelly took full responsibility during that press gathering for the lapses in mental toughness, physical conditioning and indifference his players demonstrated at times that season. “Part of the whole culture I let slip up,” Kelly explained. Even as a veteran coach and a creature of habit, Kelly realized that he needed to fix himself before he could fix his program, and he did so by detaching from old coaching routines and attaching more to his players. Instead of isolating upstairs inside his corner office to craft and crunch X’s and O’s all day, Kelly went downstairs at 6 a.m. each morning to be with his guys for breakfast and weight training, a gesture the Irish players openly admitted brought a needed climate change. “We did it because there’s a tradition of excellence that I need to live up to, period,” Kelly shared of his more personable approach. “I didn’t live up to it, and I’m going to make sure that never happens again.” And now, almost exactly four calendar years later, Kelly’s program and his personal transformation have sparked arguably the best run and improvement stretch for Notre Dame in at least 30 years, maybe longer.