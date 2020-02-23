During the latter half of January, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and his staff were on the road recruiting. During the contact period, Football Bowl Subdivision coaches are allowed to have home visits with prospects in their senior year. However, for all other recruits, coaches are limited to just a "bump." What exactly does this bump mean? Here's an official word from the NCAA on the topic: "It has become increasingly difficult for assistant football coaches to avoid contact with prospective student-athletes during the spring evaluation period. The visibility of collegiate recruiters results in frequent unavoidable contact (e.g., "bumps") with the general student population. This proposal is expected to lead to a decrease in the number of Level-II and Level-III violations that result from impermissible contact occurring during the evaluation period."

Brian Kelly has a good point about a recruiting rule that needs to be changed. (Mike Miller)

My job requires me to be on the road at various high schools. Luckily for me, there are no rules for media members and how long we can spend with prospects while at their schools, whether that's during the school day or afterwards for a practice or workout. I communicate with the high school coach regarding my visit. But for college coaches, the bump rule is in play. I've asked various coaches through the years at both the high school and college level to get their opinion on the bump rule. It's one that isn't well received. While I understand where the NCAA is coming from on the matter and it may have decreased recruiting violations, there are many that are going unreported because of the unaccountable legislation that is the bump rule. Is a bump a true quick encounter, or is it more like when your mom sees an old friend in the supermarket and, before you know it, they're talking for 25 minutes?

The bump rule needs to become better defined. Some people I've spoken to have felt that there should be a standard time limit set between a coach and prospect to define a "bump" conversation, but that, too, would be difficult to enforce.

During an interview on Podward Notre Dame, Kelly was asked what football recruiting rule he'd like to change. His answer? The bump rule. Here's his explanation that focuses on what the head coach can do during the recruiting period: "I was on the road, but it's an evaluation period so I can't have contact," Kelly said. "You're allowed what is called a 'bump.' Now, a bump means you can bump into the prospective student-athlete, shake their hand, say 'hello', a couple of nice things and then you got to move on.