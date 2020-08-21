Greenwood Village (Colo.) Cherry Creek’s George Fitzpatrick made the switch from tight end to offensive tackle at the start of his sophomore season last fall, and it’s paid off for the class of 2022 recruit.

Fitzpatrick is over a dozen scholarship offers, including Arizona State, Colorado, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Utah and Washington State.

“It’s been super awesome,” Fitzpatrick said of the recruiting process. “I’ve been fortunate to have all of opportunities that I’ve been given. It’s all happened fast. I got my first offer in February, and they just kept coming after that. I’ve built some great relationships with coaches and kept working hard.”