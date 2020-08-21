Colorado Lineman Raves About Notre Dame Football, Jeff Quinn
Greenwood Village (Colo.) Cherry Creek’s George Fitzpatrick made the switch from tight end to offensive tackle at the start of his sophomore season last fall, and it’s paid off for the class of 2022 recruit.
Fitzpatrick is over a dozen scholarship offers, including Arizona State, Colorado, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Utah and Washington State.
“It’s been super awesome,” Fitzpatrick said of the recruiting process. “I’ve been fortunate to have all of opportunities that I’ve been given. It’s all happened fast. I got my first offer in February, and they just kept coming after that. I’ve built some great relationships with coaches and kept working hard.”
His offer from Notre Dame came July 27 during a call with Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn. The two parties first made contact the week prior, and their second call was when Fitzpatrick received the news that made him say, “Wow.”
