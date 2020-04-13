Another week of mock drafts brought up two familiar popular thoughts regarding former Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet’s NFL destination. Kmet has frequently been linked to the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears in the pre-draft process. The Colts have a short-term quarterback solution in Philip Rivers, but a dearth of pass catchers. Their play-making tight end, Eric Ebron, departed in free agency The Bears, meanwhile, had a combined 44 catches for 395 yards from their five tight ends. Adding 33-year-old Jimmy Graham is a stopgap move. Once again, Kmet popped up as a mock selection for each team.

Draftwire’s Luke Easterling slotted him in the second round at No. 43 overall to the Bears, which is their first pick of the draft, in his seven-round mock released Saturday. Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer made him the Colts’ selection at No. 44 in his seven-round mock, released Monday. In both, he was Notre Dame’s first player drafted. “The Colts need to also find Rivers an athletic mismatch-creating tight end to complement what Jack Doyle does inline for them,” Iyer wrote. “Kmet [6-6, 262 pounds] is still developing as a run blocker, but his size, speed, quickness and hands make him a top-flight receiver for the position.” Based on recent draft trends, it would be a surprise if Kmet was not picked in the first two rounds. The last time a draft went two rounds without at least one tight end selection was 1987. The 2020 crop is considered weak overall, though, and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler predicts that 32-year streak will end. He has Kmet going No. 66 to the Washington Redskins in the third round.