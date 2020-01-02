Notre Dame junior tight end Cole Kmet declares for the 2020 NFL Draft, leaving with a season of eligibility remaining. Kmet was considered one of the stars of Notre Dame's offense this season, snagging 43 receptions this season for 515 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games this season. "After numerous conversations with my family and coaching staff, I will be declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft," Kmet said in a statement on his Twitter account. This was an incredibly difficult decision because while I am ready for the NFL, I was not sure I was ready to say goodbye to Notre Dame."

Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet against Georgia. (A. Harrison)

Recently, Kmet said the was given feedback from NFL scouts and earned a second-round grade, but many mock drafts have him going in the first round and rated as the top tight end. Previously, Kmet had indicated that he could be back for his senior season and play baseball in the spring, but that obviously will not be the case. "The Notre Dame experience has exceeded all my expectations as a football and baseball player and as a student," he wrote. "Whether it was running out of the tunnel wearing our gold helmets, walking across campus to the Grotto or simply hanging out in the dorms, Notre Dame is a magical place because of the people you meet under the Golden Dome. To the people who made the last three years so amazing, I want to thank you before I go!"

Thank You Notre Dame☘️☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/IDCVJoUIMh — Cole Kmet (@ColeKmet) January 2, 2020