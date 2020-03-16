One of Notre Dame's top wide receiver targets in the 2021 class hails from the Peach State. Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy playmaker Jayden Thomas added Notre Dame to his offer list last November while in South Bend for a game day visit. He's kept in touch with the Irish coaching staff for the past few months, and head coach Brian Kelly even stopped by his high school in January during the contact period. Rivals ranks Thomas as the No. 122 overall prospect and No. 20 wide receiver prospect in the country. The four-star prospect has excellent intangibles that would fit at any college program. "He's very coachable," Pace Academy head coach Chris Slade said. "When your best player is a guy who is the most coachable, everyone else just falls in line and it makes my job much easier. He has no problem taking scout team reps. He'll do whatever you ask him to do. He'll punt if you need him to. I'll bring him down with my defensive linemen on 3rd and long situations and rush the passer.

Jayden Thomas is one of the best wide receiver recruits in the Southeast. (Rivals.com)

"He's not a receiver who only wants to catch footballs and do nothing else. He's willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win and be successful. He's so coachable and smart. He's just a natural athlete and is well-respected because he works extremely hard, not only on the field but in the classroom and in the community. He has really embraced the school, the culture and people around here really have a lot of respect for him because they know what he stands for."

Slade, who played linebacker in the NFL for eight years (1993-2001), believes that Thomas would fit well at Notre Dame. The transition from Pace to Notre Dame wouldn't be a difficult one at all. "I've been to Notre Dame several times. One of my favorite kids I've ever coached is one the team up there, Mick Assaf," Slade noted. "Just being up there and seeing how they operate on a daily basis, I think Notre Dame would be a great fit for Jayden. He can do the schoolwork; he understands the rigor. It wouldn't be foreign to him coming from Pace. I think from a community and culture standpoint, he could adapt very well. I think he could go to Notre Dame and it'd be an extension of high school, just a little more added to it."