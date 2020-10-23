BlueandGold.com had the chance to watch Notre Dame offensive line commits Joey Tanona (2022) of Zionsville (Ind.) and Blake Fisher (2021) of Avon (Ind.) square off in a can’t-miss matchup Oct. 9. Avon got the better of Zionsville 28-19, but it was a hotly contested game throughout. There were multiple occasions during the game where Fisher was substituted in to play defense and lined up directly across from his future Notre Dame teammate, Tanona. Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

After the completion of the game, we spoke with Zionsville head coach, Scott Turnquist about his four-star offensive line prospect. “Joey brings a lot of effort and toughness to this team,” Turnquist said of Tanona. “He brings a lot of physicality and athleticism to our offensive line. He also brings mental toughness and a mental edge to that group which improves our team.” The physical and mental toughness Turnquist mentioned has been seen all season long by the Zionsville coaching staff and anyone who knows Tanona. In his career at Zionsville, Tanona had played guard or tackle along the offensive line but never center. Due to injuries on the line, Turnquist felt Tanona’s talents would serve the team best at center, a position completely unknown to the 6-5, 290-pounder. “He jumped right in and is willing to do whatever it takes to help his team win,” Turnquist explained. “He is a no questions asked kind of guy, and he was always going to do whatever we asked him to do. It was a team need for us and he stepped in and played very well.”