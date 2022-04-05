Coach adds perspective to four-star OT Sullivan Absher's top three
The trajectory of Sullivan Absher’s football career looks a lot different than it did sev months ago.Before the start of his junior season, the 6-foot-7, 285-pound offensive tackle from Belmont (N....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news