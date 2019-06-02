News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-02 09:28:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Close Encounters At Notre Dame

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold.com
Senior Editor

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Cq9wzrdrkwrlglcklwhy
Jafar Armstrong scored twice in Notre Dame's 24-17 win versus Michigan in last year's opener. (Paul Sancya/Associated Press)

When it comes to close games, they tend to even out over time.

During Notre Dame’s 12-0 regular season march in 2012, it was 5-0 in games determined by seven points or less, not including holding on at USC to win 22-13, a game closer than the margin of victory indicated.

Four years later during a nightmare 4-8 campaign, the Fighting Irish were 1-6 in outcomes determined by seven points or less. In five of them Notre Dame had a fourth quarter lead, and in the sixth it was tied in the fourth quarter.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}