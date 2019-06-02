When it comes to close games, they tend to even out over time.

During Notre Dame’s 12-0 regular season march in 2012, it was 5-0 in games determined by seven points or less, not including holding on at USC to win 22-13, a game closer than the margin of victory indicated.

Four years later during a nightmare 4-8 campaign, the Fighting Irish were 1-6 in outcomes determined by seven points or less. In five of them Notre Dame had a fourth quarter lead, and in the sixth it was tied in the fourth quarter.