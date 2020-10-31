No. 1 Clemson defeated Boston College 34-28 on Saturday with backup D.J. Uiagalelei starting at quarterback. Usual starter Trevor Lawrence, a Heisman Trophy front-runner and the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was out after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.

Yet, there was still some speculation that Lawrence could quarantine for 10 days and still return to face Notre Dame on Nov. 7.

But in his post-Bost College press conference, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney put those rumors to bed, stating Lawrence will not be available next weekend.