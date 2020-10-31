Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Officially Out Against Notre Dame On Nov. 7
No. 1 Clemson defeated Boston College 34-28 on Saturday with backup D.J. Uiagalelei starting at quarterback. Usual starter Trevor Lawrence, a Heisman Trophy front-runner and the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was out after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.
Yet, there was still some speculation that Lawrence could quarantine for 10 days and still return to face Notre Dame on Nov. 7.
But in his post-Bost College press conference, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney put those rumors to bed, stating Lawrence will not be available next weekend.
Dabo Swinney just said Trevor Lawrence will not be available to play against Notre Dame next Saturday.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2020
In six games this season, Lawrence completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
Uiagalelei is no slouch. The freshman was the No. 3 overall player in Rivals' class of 2020 rankings and top-rated pro-style quarterback. Against Boston College, he completed 30 of 41 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns. He also had six carries for 25 yards and a touchdown.
How will Trevor Lawrence's absence impact Clemson in their big matchup against Notre Dame?— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 31, 2020
The #BigNoonKickoff crew shares their thoughts ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TxGjDIIx52
