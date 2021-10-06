Chris Tyree on Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne: ‘He brings that energy’

What you see is what you get. The emulation of the "Billionaire Strut" introduced by Vince McMahon in the WWE's heyday and popularized by UFC champion Conor McGregor in recent years wasn't an anomalistic occurrence for Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne. It was right up his alley.

Notre Dame sophomore quarterback Drew Pyne celebrates during the Irish's win over Wisconsin. (AP)

Pyne tilted his torso back, swung his arms front to back and stepped with swagger while staring at the Notre Dame sideline at Soldier Field after tossing the first touchdown pass of his career against Wisconsin on Sept. 25. Pyne hadn't been able to display his exuberant nature in an in-game situation before then. As a true freshman he attempted just three passes while backing up Ian Book. But Pyne's teammates have seen his buoyancy every day since he stepped on campus last year. The Soldier Field showboating was just the beginning of Pyne's coming out party. "He brings that energy, that positivity to the offense," sophomore running back Chris Tyree said. "I would say his personality off the field carries onto the field also."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtHZXR0aW5nIGEgZ2FtZSBiYWxsIG9uIGEgdGVhbSB0aGF0 IEkmIzM5O3ZlIGFsd2F5cyBpZG9saXplZCBncm93aW5nIHVwIGlzIGEgbWVt b3J5IHRoYXQgSSYjMzk7bGwgaGF2ZSBmb3IgdGhlIHJlc3Qgb2YgbXkgbGlm ZS4mcXVvdDs8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RweW5lMTA/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGRweW5lMTA8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvSXJpc2g/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0lyaXNoPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNHF0WmdjbDMwMCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzRx dFpnY2wzMDA8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTm90cmUgRGFtZSBGb290YmFsbCAo QE5ERm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkRG b290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0MzY0NDMxMzk3NjU3Mzk1Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMzAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Clearly. Tyree said Pyne has firmly staked his claim as one of the "top-three loudest people on the field" during any given Notre Dame practice. That's quite a contrast from calm, cool, collected graduate senior Jack Coan. Pyne replaced Coan in the second half of last week's loss to Cincinnati. The Irish offense scored zero points with Coan at the helm in the first half. Pyne led two touchdown drives in the second, including one that was capped with a 32-yard touchdown on a go route to senior wide receiver Braden Lenzy. It didn't take Pyne long to meet Lenzy in the south end zone of Notre Dame Stadium, raising his arms in the air, pumping his fists and screaming in jubilation along the way. He wasn't going to get back on the sideline without giving Lenzy his due for the adjustment and play he made on a slightly under-thrown ball. "It was really awesome to finally see him come down with one," Pyne said. "I'm really happy for him." Making sure to congratulate Lenzy, who Pyne said has worked as hard as anyone in practice over the last two seasons but only has two receiving touchdowns to show for it, said everything about Pyne.