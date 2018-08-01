Per Notre Dame, Irish freshman forward Chris Doherty has return home to Massachusetts and will not be part of the program's upcoming trip to the Bahamas.

Doherty is not injured and is expected to return to South Bend for the start of the fall semester later this month. The Irish will depart for the Bahamas next week where they will play three games and have several practices to continue their preparation for the 2018-2019 campaign.

Mike Brey will comment more on the situation on Sunday when he meets with the media.

Doherty was the fifth member of what has been considered Brey's best recruiting class during his tenure at Notre Dame. The 6-foot-8, 225-pounder signed with the Irish over offers from the likes of Boston College, Rutgers and others.

Brey recently discussed Doherty's performance this summer during workouts and was impressed by what he saw.

“Chris is just a bruiser,” Brey said at the time. “He is a bull in the paint and has a great nose for the ball rebounding wise. He’s a physical kid and already at 240 pounds. He has a body more of a junior and senior. There’s a great toughness about him."

Doherty averaged 19.4 points during his senior season at Marlborough (Mass.) High and was selected to the 2017-2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Massachusetts Boys Basketball team by USA TODAY High School Sports.

Stay tuned to Blue & Gold Illustrated for more on the situation following Brey's comments on Sunday.