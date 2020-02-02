"I got to do a lot, especially with touring the facility, getting to know Notre Dame and their core values, which are very similar to Mount Carmel," Perry told Blue & Gold Illustrated . "What I enjoyed the most was that one on one talk with Coach [Clark] Lea and then hearing about the academic side of Notre Dame.

He left Notre Dame with a lot more knowledge of the Fighting Irish football program as well as the academic side of the university.

"The facilities were good, like the new indoor field. Everything was good from the academics to the stadium."



Communicating with the Irish defensive coordinator really left a lasting impression on the three-star prospect.

"Coach Lea was the main coach I talked to," noted Perry. "He's an amazing guy who loves football."

The 6-3, 186-pounder holds offers from the likes of Georgia Tech, Boston College, Cincinnati, Louisville and Temple. Perry noted that Notre Dame is "highly interested" in him but the "process is slow" in terms of adding the Irish to his offer sheet.

This is the first year where February is a dead period, but when March rolls around, Perry hits to hit the road again and see more schools.