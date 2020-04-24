BlueandGold.com staff members Patrick Engel, Mike Singer and Lou Somogyi will be taking your Notre Dame football and recruiting questions, as well as anything else really, live Friday at noon ET on our Rockne’s Roundtable forum.

Don’t miss any of the fun! Click here to sign up for a 60-day FREE trial of premium access at BlueandGold.com!

Click here to access the live message board chat.