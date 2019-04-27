The Los Angeles have selected former Notre Dame linebacker Drue Tranquill in the Fourth Round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Tranquill was a two-time captain at Notre Dame and a two-time academic All-American that finished his career with 292 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 11 pass break ups and eight quarterback hurries.

The Fort Wayne, Ind. native started at safety, rover and finally Buck linebacker during his Notre Dame career. He totaled at least 79 tackles in a season at each position, but his move to rover and Buck linebacker is when his game truly took off.

Tranquill registered 85 tackles and 10.5 sacks playing rover in 2017, and he registered 86 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 2018 playing Buck linebacker.

His production and character checks all the scouting boxes, but Tranquill capped off his draft profile with an impressive performance at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. Tranquill led all off-ball linebackers with 31 bench reps, tied for fifth in vertical jump, tied for fifth in the pro-shuttle, was sixth in the 3-cone drill and ran a 4.57 in the 40-yard dash.

Tranquill becomes just the third off-ball linebacker to get selected in the NFL Draft during the Brian Kelly era, joining Manti Te'o (2nd Round, 2013) and Jaylon Smith (2nd Round, 2016).