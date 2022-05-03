Chansi Stuckey, Notre Dame make great impression on WR Jeremiah McClellan
INDIANAPOLIS — Chansi Stuckey did a pretty good job of explaining what he likes about four-star wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan. Notre Dame’s wide receivers coach has weekly conversations with the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news