For the first time since 1991-93, the 2019 Notre Dame football team could post three straight seasons of at least 10 wins.

In fact it would only be the second time the feat would be achieved, primarily because the Fighting Irish opted not to attend bowl games from 1925-68, didn’t even fully incorporate an 11-game regular season until 1974, and then added a 12th game along with the rest of the college football world starting in 2006.

Reaching that double-digit win total after achieving 10-3 and 12-1 marks the past two seasons also appears more doable for at least two reasons. One, the talent level/development in the program has blossomed to where Notre Dame appears to be, per Las Vegas odds, the underdog in only two contests: at Georgia on Sept. 21 and at Michigan Oct. 26.

Second, the overall schedule is more favorable in that there are seven home games, no back-to-back trips on the road during the regular season, two byes, and a cumulative record by last year’s opposition that is under .500.