Rivals lists Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola's Ceyair Wright as an athlete, but it's pretty clear what position he'll be playing at the next level. At the Rivals Camp Series stop in California March 1, the 6-0, 173-pounder was invited to the Rivals Five-Star Challenge for his standout performance on defense.

"People talk to me about offense, but I think most project me as a corner at the next level," Wright said. "I could also play safety or nickel and stuff like that."

Wright, who ranks as the No. 119 overall prospect and No. 5 athlete nationally per Rivals, is right around 30 scholarship offers and is feeling the love from just about every school on his list.

"I think everyone has been pretty consistent," Wright said. "It's hard to pinpoint who has showed me the most attention. I think everyone is doing a great job. It feels great."