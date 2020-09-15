Ceyair Wright Update: Where Does He Stand With Notre Dame, Recruiting?
There were a ton of college football recruits who said they wanted to stay patient and make a decision in the fall — hoping that visits would open up.
However, many of them went ahead and committed because there’s been a prevalent opinion that visits won’t be happening this calendar year.
For Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola cornerback Ceyair Wright, the pandemic hasn’t changed his decision timeline much at all. His recruitment has remained steady as he hears from plenty of college coaches, and the four-star prospect isn’t looking to make any announcements until later this year.
“If they allow us to go on official visits, then yeah, I’ll do that, but everything is up in the air at the moment,” Wright said.
Wright is committed to playing in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, and his plan all along has been to announce his college decision at that point in January, but the prestigious all-star game may not happen this year.
