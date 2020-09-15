There were a ton of college football recruits who said they wanted to stay patient and make a decision in the fall — hoping that visits would open up.

However, many of them went ahead and committed because there’s been a prevalent opinion that visits won’t be happening this calendar year.

For Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola cornerback Ceyair Wright, the pandemic hasn’t changed his decision timeline much at all. His recruitment has remained steady as he hears from plenty of college coaches, and the four-star prospect isn’t looking to make any announcements until later this year.