To say that the recruiting process is heating up for Los Angeles Loyola defensive back Ceyair Wright makes an assumption that it was "cool" in the recent past. But in reality, things have always been very busy in recruiting for Wright going back to last summer.

Many schools are keeping in consistent contact with the four-star prospect, and he named a few.

" I talk to Coach [Chris] Hawkins at Arizona State a lot, for sure," he said. "I talk to the Nebraska coaches a lot -- Notre Dame too. I've been talking with Coach [Will] Harris at Washington a lot too. I don't have an offer from them, but he's been talking to me and building that relationship."