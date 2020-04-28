Ceyair Wright Update: Where Does He Stand With Notre Dame, Recruiting?
To say that the recruiting process is heating up for Los Angeles Loyola defensive back Ceyair Wright makes an assumption that it was "cool" in the recent past. But in reality, things have always been very busy in recruiting for Wright going back to last summer.
Many schools are keeping in consistent contact with the four-star prospect, and he named a few.
" I talk to Coach [Chris] Hawkins at Arizona State a lot, for sure," he said. "I talk to the Nebraska coaches a lot -- Notre Dame too. I've been talking with Coach [Will] Harris at Washington a lot too. I don't have an offer from them, but he's been talking to me and building that relationship."
There's been a major impact on college football recruiting due to COVID-19, as many prospects are either committing sooner than anticipated or pushing their timeline back further. For Wright, it's the latter.
"My original plan was to do some visits in the spring and then narrow everything down in the summer now, but everything was pushed back because of the virus," he explained. "Now, I want to take those visits in the summer and then probably narrow it all down in the fall and do official visits then."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news