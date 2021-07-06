Canadian WR Elic Ayomanor In-Depth On Notre Dame, Recruitment

Deerfield (Mass.) Academy class of 2022 wide receiver Elic Ayomanor’s June travels were insanely busy, to put it simply.

He left New England to camp at Notre Dame June 6 for Irish Invasion. He left South Bend for official visits at Tennessee and Vanderbilt. From there, he flew out to the Golden State for unofficial visits at Cal and Stanford.

At the conclusion of those trips, he flew back out to Notre Dame for the weekend of June 18 for an official visit. His travels took him back to California following his second trip to South Bend, Ind., as he took official visits to Cal and Stanford.

“I was pretty jet-lagged during the trip; it was very hectic,” Ayomanor told BlueandGold.com. “There were a lot of things going on and a lot of information to take away. Those official visits are like drinking out of a fire hose. I had all of them back-to-back and had camps to focus on in-between, which was hectic, but I had fun. It was a good experience that I enjoyed.”