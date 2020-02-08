Can Notre Dame Make A Move With Stud Georgia LB Smael Mondon?
The recruiting process for Smael Mondon hasn't been what he pictured it would be.
As a Rivals100 prospect who has over 20 offers and big time college coaches regularly coming to see him, it's been a wild process as a high school junior for the star linebacker from Dallas (Ga.) Paulding County.
"Everyone wants to play college football, but I never though it would be like this," Mondon said. "I thought I'd get some small school offers. I didn't think it would be schools I watch on TV. It's weird seeing these famous coaches, but I just try to play it normal."
Notre Dame is one of Mondon's recent offers. The 6-3, 210-pounder started receiving interest from the Irish in December, and defensive coordinator Clark Lea visited Paulding County Jan. 23.
Mondon got to bump into Lea during the four-star recruit's workout that day, and they spoke later that day on the phone. Lea delivered the good news of an offer to Mondon during that conversation.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news