News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-08 09:48:45 -0600') }} football Edit

Can Notre Dame Make A Move With Stud Georgia LB Smael Mondon?

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

The recruiting process for Smael Mondon hasn't been what he pictured it would be.

As a Rivals100 prospect who has over 20 offers and big time college coaches regularly coming to see him, it's been a wild process as a high school junior for the star linebacker from Dallas (Ga.) Paulding County.

"Everyone wants to play college football, but I never though it would be like this," Mondon said. "I thought I'd get some small school offers. I didn't think it would be schools I watch on TV. It's weird seeing these famous coaches, but I just try to play it normal."

SPECIAL OFFER: Receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription

Smael Mondon is one of the top linebackers in the country.
Smael Mondon is one of the top linebackers in the country. (Rivals.com)

Notre Dame is one of Mondon's recent offers. The 6-3, 210-pounder started receiving interest from the Irish in December, and defensive coordinator Clark Lea visited Paulding County Jan. 23.

Mondon got to bump into Lea during the four-star recruit's workout that day, and they spoke later that day on the phone. Lea delivered the good news of an offer to Mondon during that conversation.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}