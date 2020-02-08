The recruiting process for Smael Mondon hasn't been what he pictured it would be.

As a Rivals100 prospect who has over 20 offers and big time college coaches regularly coming to see him, it's been a wild process as a high school junior for the star linebacker from Dallas (Ga.) Paulding County.

"Everyone wants to play college football, but I never though it would be like this," Mondon said. "I thought I'd get some small school offers. I didn't think it would be schools I watch on TV. It's weird seeing these famous coaches, but I just try to play it normal."