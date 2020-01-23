When strongside defensive end Aaron Lynch enrolled at Notre Dame a semester early in 2011, many wondered if he'd have an immediate impact on the field his freshman year. That season, he led the team in sacks with 5.5 and was tied for third for TFLs with seven. Lynch's time in South Bend was short-lived, as he transferred to South Florida the following spring, but he did set a high bar for future freshman defensive linemen to aspire to, especially those enrolling early.



Notre Dame freshman viper Jordan Botelho, who enrolled early this January. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

In the following years, defensive tackles Sheldon Day (2012), strong side defensive end Andrew Trumbetti (2014), defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (2015) and nose tackle Jacob Lacey (2019) enrolled early and recorded a sack during their freshman seasons and had an immediate impact on the team. Others, even after enrolling early had to wait their turn, including defensive tackle Sean Cwynar (2008), Tyler Stockton (2009), defensive end/linebacker Ishaq Williams (2011), defensive tackle Micah Dew-Treadway (2015), defensive end Daelin Hayes (2016), Kahlid Kareem (2016), linebacker Ovie Oghoufo (2018), Nana Osafo-Mensah (2019) and Hunter Spears (2019). A few weeks ago, three more Notre Dame defensive linemen from the class of 2020 enrolled early: viper Jordan Botelho and strong side defensive ends Rylie Mills and Alexander Ehrensberger. Given the depth defensive line coach Mike Elston has developed in recent years, none of these players are locks to play right away like they would have been five or six years ago, but all bring a unique trait to the team that could them carve out a role.

Jordan Botelho

Listed at 6-2 and 229 pounds Botelho probably needs to add a little more size before he's ready to play for Notre Dame, which he's already in the process of doing under strength coach Matt Balis. In high school, Botelho was a ferocious linebacker who frequently played upfront and rushed the passer. He's known for relentlessly pursuing the quarterback, and should have the competitive makeup to compete with older and more experienced players right away.

What's blocking him from getting on the field is the return of assumed starter Hayes, now a fifth-year senior, as well as the development of backup rising juniors Oghoufo and even Justin Ademilola, who can play both weak and strong side defensive end. To get on the field, that means Botelho earned it over talented players with more experience than him. Ranked the No. 175 overall player in his class, he certainly has the talent to do it.

Rylie Mills

Listed at over 6-4 and 250 pounds, Mills certainly has the side or a more experience collegiate defensive lineman. He's the highest-rated Notre Dame defensive recruit in the class of 2020 at No. 154 overall. But there is some talk of him moving to the interior of the defensive line, a position group that returns every member of a three-deep rotation in 2020. Mills' best path to playing time could be at strong side defensive end.

Ade Ogundeji returns as the assumed starter, followed by Isaiah Foskey (who flashed well in 2019) and Ademilola, but they're still may be less certainty there than at the interior of the defensive line. It will be interesting to see if Mills does actually move inside right away. They could always have him wait a season as he develops his pass rush moves and adds size. It really just depends on how fast Elston wants to get him on the field.

Alexander Ehrensberger

Listed at over 6-6 and 239 pounds, Ehrnesberger is the least ready of the defensive lineman enrolling early. Given his tall stature, he needs to add significant weight before he's ready to compete with division one offensive linemen. Ehrnesberger also will need to adjust to the level of competition after growing up in Germany, where football isn't very popular, especially at the youth and high school level.