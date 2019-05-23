Ben Yurosek is one of the most intriguing athletes on the West Coast.

The three-star prospect out of Bakersfield Christian (Calif.) stands at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds and has the potential to play both tight end and defensive end at the next level.

Future position, however, isn’t an important factor. For Yurosek, it’s all about finding the right school.

“I’m looking for more at the school than the position fit,” Yurosek said. “I feel very comfortable playing both defensive end and tight end. I’m just ready for whatever they need me to play.

"With schools, I’m down to Washington, UCLA, Stanford and Notre Dame. The plan is to make visits to those schools then decide.”