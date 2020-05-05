Buy Or Sell: Will Notre Dame Finish With A Top-10 Class?
The trajectory of Notre Dame’s recruiting class hits a defining point with Will Shipley’s Tuesday college decision. The four-star running back and one of Notre Dame’s priority targets for 2021 is choosing between the Fighting Irish and Clemson.
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer placed a Rivals FutureCast for Shipley to land at Clemson. A miss on him puts Notre Dame’s visions for a top-10 class in a murkier view.
Using the FutureCast — which sits 100 percent in favor of Clemson — as an official projection, BlueandGold.com beat writer Patrick Engel and senior editor Lou Somogyi discuss where Notre Dame’s class goes from here without him and the likelihood it can still finish in the national top 10.
Sell: By Patrick Engel
This isn’t exactly what Notre Dame fans want to hear after missing on a hyped priority target, but I see the 2021 class ending a little bit outside the top 10. Once again, I’m taking a math-based approach to getting there.
Right now, Notre Dame is No. 11 in Rivals’ class rankings with 1,074 points from its eight commitments. Only once since 2015 has a team that ended in the top 10 failed to crack 2,300 points.
So, Notre Dame needs to come up with 1,226 points from 10 to 12 players. Let’s split the difference and call it 11. Not including Rivals250 bonus points, the average points per recruit if Notre Dame signs 11 more is 111, which on average says those players have somewhere between a 5.8 and 5.9 grade from Rivals. More points are awarded for landing higher-graded players. (You can find the entire Rivals rankings explained here if you’re still confused.)
