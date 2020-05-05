The trajectory of Notre Dame’s recruiting class hits a defining point with Will Shipley’s Tuesday college decision. The four-star running back and one of Notre Dame’s priority targets for 2021 is choosing between the Fighting Irish and Clemson.

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer placed a Rivals FutureCast for Shipley to land at Clemson. A miss on him puts Notre Dame’s visions for a top-10 class in a murkier view.

Using the FutureCast — which sits 100 percent in favor of Clemson — as an official projection, BlueandGold.com beat writer Patrick Engel and senior editor Lou Somogyi discuss where Notre Dame’s class goes from here without him and the likelihood it can still finish in the national top 10.