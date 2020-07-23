Believe it or not, the record of 37.6 was set way back in 1968 under fifth-year Notre Dame head coach Ara Parseghian during a 7-2-1 campaign.

Only 10 regular season games were played in college football back then — which could hit home 52 years later in 2020 — and it was the final year before Notre Dame ended its 44 year ban on bowl games from 1925-68.

The closest the Fighting Irish ever came to surpassing that standard was the 37.2 average in 1992, when the starting backfield featured No. 2 overall NFL pick Rick Mirer at quarterback, No. 10 selection Jerome Bettis at fullback, and second-round tailback Reggie Brooks, who averaged a single season school-record 8.0 yards per carry and finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy balloting that year.