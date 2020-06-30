Notre Dame’s defense under Clark Lea has been a consistent suppressor of its opponents. In 26 games since the start of 2018, the Irish have allowed 18.1 points per game and allowed fewer than 30 points 24 times. Only Clemson and Georgia can boast more such games.

Unsurprisingly, the Irish have had seven defensive players selected in the last two NFL Drafts. Now comes the task of replacing many of them. Four starters from last year’s defense were drafted. Two more signed undrafted free agent deals, as did two major rotation players. Lea is faced with a number of important personnel questions to answer.

Secondary is among them, with four important contributors gone and a host of new or inexperienced faces. Buck linebacker, a spot normally occupied by one of the defense’s best playmakers, is a battle between some former highly touted recruits who have been hampered by injury.